Five Suspects Charged In Organized Retail Fraud Case

January 19, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Five female suspects have been charged in connection with an organized retail fraud incident at the Ulta Beauty store in Green Oak Township.



All five are facing various counts that include organized retail crime, retail fraud, and receiving and concealing stolen property.



29-year-old Shanel Webster is facing 11 counts that also include assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, fleeing a police officer, uttering and publishing counterfeit money, and malicious destruction of police or fire property. She’s being held on a $500,000 bond.



Also charged in the case are 50-year-old Tirezah Scott, 36-year-old Joya Williams, 25-year-old Laronda Chase, and 27-year-old Kari Williams. Chase and Kari Williams have both since posted $100,000 cash/surety bonds.



Green Oak Township Police and Michigan State Police responded on Janaury 12th after a report of suspects who entered the store and were filling a bag with merchandise. As police arrived, two suspects fled with the merchandise on foot and were pursued by officers. One suspect made it into a vehicle and was able to drive away but struck a vehicle. Shots were fired by police at the suspect vehicle but nobody was injured and the vehicle was stopped in the parking lot after it struck a wall.



The MSP 3rd District Special Investigation Section is investigating the shooting and the trooper involved is on administrative leave pending the outcome.



All five women are scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on January 31st in 53rd District Court in Howell.



Pictured from left: Webster, J. Williams, Scott, Chase, and K. Williams.