UAW: Stellantis to Layoff Nearly 200 Workers in Sterling Heights

September 25, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



United Auto Workers Local 1700 fires off a letter saying Jeep and Ram maker Stellantis plans to layoff 177 supplemental and 14-full time employees at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant this weekend, citing "intense external market conditions."



The letter also says at least two other plants are going through similar layoffs.



Stellantis released a statement about the supplemental employees:



"Seasonal supplemental employees hired to support production by covering for increased vacation usage during the summer months will be separated from the Company effective Oct. 1, in accordance with the 2023 UAW collective bargaining agreement."



Stellantis also released a second statement "about the employees who will be place on indefinite layoff":



"Stellantis is in full execution mode focused on both protecting the company from the continued intense external market conditions and, at the same time, offering customers vehicles they can afford."



"As such, we are continuing to take the necessary actions to improve operations across our facilities; this includes on-going assessments of our manufacturing processes to improve efficiency. While that effort continues, the Company will be implementing indefinite layoffs of represented employees across its footprint."