UAW Reaches Tentative Agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield

November 29, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



United Auto Workers union announces a tentative agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network, possibly ending a three-month strike.



The verbal agreement includes the reduction of wage progression from 22 years to five years, general wage increases, a $6,500 ratification bonus for Blue Cross Blue Shield workers, a $5,000 ratification bonus for Blue Care Network workers and inflation protection bonuses of $1,000 each year of the contract.



“Our members have proven that when workers stick together, they can achieve historical gains at the bargaining table.” said UAW Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Mock, who also serves as the Director of the union’s Technical, Office and Professional (TOP) Department. “There were difficult times during this strike, especially with the cold weather, but our members never gave up hope and they continued to stand with one another for as long as it took to enable our bargaining team to win an equitable contract that our members deserve.”



If ratified, the contract will cover approximately 1,300 members from four local unions.