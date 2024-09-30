UAW Picketer Killed in Jackson Identified

September 30, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



UAW Local 475 in Jackson is mourning the loss of a 24-year-old member killed while picketing outside Eaton Aerospace late Saturday night.



One of two racing trucks lost control and struck the picketers. The 23-year-old driver is facing charges.



"The community has been very supportive of us through this whole thing. They're heartbroken along with us. It's a weird feeling because we're sad. We're angry. You name it," said Donnie Huffman, Local 475 president.



"It feels like a nightmare and we're just kind of waiting to wake up from it."



The Local 475 member killed was identified as Seth Webb. Two others were seriously injured in the crash.



The union has decided no more picketing after 8pm in response to the crash.



Photo courtesy of MLive.