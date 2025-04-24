University of Michigan Student-Run Free Clinic To Receive $5,000

April 24, 2025

The University of Michigan Student-Run Free Clinic in Pinckney will receive $5,000 to assist local community health care needs.



A check-signing ceremony is set Friday at the clinic at 103 E. Main Street.



The University of Michigan’s Student-Run Free Clinic will receive a $2,500 grant from the Michigan Association of Health Plans and a $2,500 contribution from one of its members, HAP CareSource, to help serve Livingston County’s uninsured population.



Clinic Nursing Director Hildur Bjork Runarsdottir said “UMSRFC provides essential free-of-charge medical care to uninsured individuals. The clinic is addressing several critical health care disparities in the community. Uninsured individuals have limited access to preventative care and, as a result, experience poorer health outcomes”.



Democratic State Representative Jennifer Conlin of Ann Arbor Charter Township said “I am honored to connect an association from Lansing that is looking to recognize and help continue the valuable services local organizations like UMSRFC are taking to address health care disparities in their communities. We must continue advancing partnerships like this to improve health equity in Michigan”.



