U of M Researcher Warns Michigan is Moving Too Fast on Data Centers

December 4, 2025

Nik Rajkovic and Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



A few hundred people again packed into Howell High School's auditorium Wednesday night to hear more about data centers, or more specifically, the negative impact on local communities.



University of Michigan researcher Dr. Ben Green was among the speakers. He thinks leadership in Lansing is moving to fast on these projects.



"The state has been trying to advance the growth of data centers and we've seen the tax breaks as an example of this, and they're having the intended effect," Green told WHMI News.



"Just from the news stories, emails I've gotten, just the amount of data center construction in the state has gone way up, and I think it's a real risk. If you think about the strain on the power grid and water at the state level that this is creating, it's a huge issue."



Green's research is attached below.



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer meanwhile, threw her support behind the proposed data center down in Saline, saying Michigan could lead the way in responsible development.



State regulators on Wednesday heard from Michiganders demanding more scrutiny of the plan to provide electricity to a proposed data center n Saline Township.



DTE is asking the Michigan Public Service Commission to fast-track approval for its plan to power the data center. That would bypass a process called a "contested case" that requires the commission to consider evidence and testimony from a variety of sources.



Most of the participants of the MPSC's online hearing said they wanted more transparency around the project.



Gov. Whitmer submitted a comment, urging the commission to approve plans for the project. She called it "the largest business investment in Michigan’s history"



"Time is of the essence," Whitmer said. "China is moving aggressively to build their own centers and get a leg up on America. At the same time, other states are moving fast too, competing against Michigan to land similar projects with far less oversight."



There is another informational meeting Thursday, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Cleary Commons. It's hosted by the Van Gilder family, whose property is at the center of next week's expected rezoning vote in Howell Township.