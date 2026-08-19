U of M Regents Tap Dr. C. Cybele Raver as Next School President

August 19, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The University of Michigan Board of Regents on Tuesday announced Dr. C. Cybele Raver, currently serving as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Vanderbilt University, as its choice to become the university’s 17th president.



The Board will hold a special meeting on Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. to take a formal vote. Pending approval, Raver’s appointment will take effect Dec. 1.



In a letter to the community, the Board wrote "Raver is a nationally recognized leader in higher education with a strong reputation in developmental social science and university strategy. Since becoming Vanderbilt’s chief academic officer in 2021, she has been instrumental in strengthening all aspects of the university’s research and academic enterprise. Among her many accomplishments, she has advanced Vanderbilt’s research enterprise, with the university surpassing $1 billion in annual research expenditures; recruited eight new deans; launched the College of Connected Computing, the university’s first new college in over 40 years; and expanded Vanderbilt’s academic footprint to New York City, San Francisco, Chattanooga, Tenn., and West Palm Beach, Fla."



“Dr. Raver has a proven record of building strong teams, expanding research excellence, and strengthening every institution she has served,” said Michael Behm, chair of the U-M Board of Regents.



“She understands what it takes to lead a complex, world-class university - and she shares our unwavering belief that Michigan has been, is now, and must remain the best university in the country. We are confident she is the right leader for this moment and we look forward to the board’s formal vote.”



A fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the Board says Raver is also the Cornelius Vanderbilt Professor of Psychology and Human Development at Peabody College, where her research on children’s development, education policy, and poverty has attracted more than $24 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, the MacArthur Foundation and others. Before joining Vanderbilt, she served as deputy provost at New York University and held faculty roles at the University of Chicago and Cornell University. Raver holds a Ph.D. in developmental psychology from Yale University.



“It is an extraordinary honor to be considered as the University of Michigan’s 17th president at this pivotal moment in higher education,” said Raver.



“Michigan’s scale and impact across research, education, economic growth, and public service are unmatched and I’m eager to build on its remarkable legacy. I look forward to working alongside faculty, staff, students and alumni to lead Michigan forward with clarity and confidence.”



Raver’s selection follows a national search led by the university’s Presidential Search Committee, with the assistance of leading executive search firm Spencer Stuart.



President Domenico Grasso will continue to lead the university through Nov. 30, and will work closely with Raver to ensure continuity in academic and research leadership through the transition.



“It will be an honor to welcome Dr. Raver as the university’s next president,” Grasso said. “Michigan is a remarkable institution, and I look forward to working with her in the weeks ahead to ensure a smooth and successful transition.”



A video message from Regent Mark Bernstein is linked below.



Photo courtesy of Vanderbilt University.