U of M Health Care Workers Issue Strike Notice

October 7, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Over 2,700 health care workers with Michigan Medicine have sent a strike notice to hospital administration and management.



According to a press release, SEIU Health Care Michigan will conduct a one-day strike October 15 over pay increases and restoration of pre-COVID benefits.



SEIU said the Michigan Medicine workers are fighting for pay increases that lift the lowest-paid workers, reward experience and longevity, and set the wage standard for health care workers across Michigan.



"We’re keeping our focus on the goal of a successful contract resolution, and negotiations are ongoing," said Larry Alcoff, SEIU HCMI deputy trustee. "No one wants to go on strike, but sometimes the message must be loud and must be clear. These workers are demanding equity and parity, but also to restore benefits that they willingly sacrificed during COVID-19. This community would not have made it through this global pandemic without the work of these brave health care workers."



Michigan Medicine responded with a statement saying: "Although University of Michigan Health is disappointed that the SEIU has announced a strike, we remain confident that we can reach an agreement without a work stoppage."



"We will continue negotiating collaboratively with our valued team members who provide the outstanding care that defines Michigan Medicine," the statement said. "At the same time, we are making preparations that -- in the unfortunate event that a strike occurs -- will ensure continuity of the safe, high-quality care that our patients receive every day."



Photo courtesy of SEIU-Health Care Michigan Facebook.