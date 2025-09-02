Tyrone Twp. Town House Granted Occupancy, Application for Historic Designation

September 2, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Tyrone Township Historical Society announced a big step toward the preservation of the Historic Town House.



The historic building recently received its occupancy permit, according to a Facebook Post from Aug. 25. The organization has worked for a little over four years to preserve it.



“Built for our neighbors to gather, she’s ready to welcome you for generations to come.”



The Historic Town House served as the location for meetings, gatherings and elections for Tyrone Township.



In 2023, the building was moved to its current location on Runyan Lake Road.



The occupancy permit isn’t the only news for the Historic Town House. A separate Facebook Post said Margaret Melville was working to reapply for historic designation. Melville completed the first application for historic designation in 1979. The building lost its designation when it was moved to its current location.



During the Tyrone Township Board of Trustees meeting on Aug. 19, a proposal to approve the application and pay the $250 application fee was approved unanimously.



Applications can only be submitted to the state on Apr. 15 and Sept. 15.



“Thank you to Margaret Melville for the incredible amount of time and effort she’s putting forth to apply for the historic designation once again,” the Facebook Post said. “Also thank you to Beth Hammond for helping and the Tyrone Township Board for their continued support of local preservation.”



Once submitted, applications take about a year to receive a decision.