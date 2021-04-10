Tyrone Twp. Teen Seriously Injured In Friday Night Crash

April 10, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A crash Friday night in Tyrone Township sent one teen to the hospital in serious condition.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called out just before 8pm to a crash on Foley Road, east of Hartland Road. A preliminary investigation indicated that a 16-year-old Davison resident was driving west on Foley when he lost control of the pickup truck and left the roadway.



A press release from the Sheriff’s Office says the 2004 Ford F-150 then struck a tree on the passenger side, entrapping the driver’s cousin, a 16-year-old Tyrone Township resident. The Fenton Area Fire Department was able to remove the passenger from the wreckage. He was then flown by Life Flight to the U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor in serious condition. The driver refused treatment at the scene.



Both teens were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The crash, which closed Foley Road for about three and a half hours, remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by Livingston County EMS.