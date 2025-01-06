Tyrone Twp Supervisor, Two Trustees May Be Censured

January 6, 2025

Tyrone Township trustees on Tuesday are scheduled to discuss possibly censuring new Supervisor Greg Carnes and two of their own.



There are indications Carnes, along with Trustees Dean Hasse and Chris Ropeta, may have violated Michigan's Open Meetings Act, conjured up false allegations against planning commission members, and tried to cover it up.



"You can't make allegtions or charges of any sort without first discussing it at a public meeting, with the board voting on an action such as that," Trustee Sarah Dollman-Jersey told WHMI News.



"The letter also stated there was a public hearing the following week, which there was not. The planning commissioners were asked by the supervisor to destroy the letter in the days that followed, which you can't do because it's an official document."



Dollman-Jersey raised concerns at the final board meeting of 2024, where Supervisor Carnes acknowledged some their actions.



"We're told repeatedly you cannot remove appointed officials, unless they have violated bylaws," she added. "There was sort of this arbitrary number pulled out of the sky about attendance. They tried to make a statement that was cause to charge them with nonfeasance, but it never came before the board. It wasn't a board decision even though the letter implicated all of us."



"The way this has been handled certainly did not go through the proper channels."



According to the agenda items, a censure is considered a formal reprimand, but could lead to further action if the behavior continues.



