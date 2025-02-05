Tyrone Twp Seeks Answers to Pipe Break, Sewer Overflow

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Some Tyrone Township residents want answers about last weekend's pipe break and sewer discharge near Nimphie and Hogan roads.



"That water flows directly into my lake and I want to know what's being done about it. Whether it was contained, or is it part of the lake now?" one man asked trustees Tuesday night.



According to the Livingston County Drain Commission, an estimated 20,000 gallons of sewer overflow ran across both Hogan Road and old U.S. 23 into the ditches, between 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm Saturday.



Township Supervisor Greg Carnes said he's scheduled to meet this week with county officials to find out more.



"I'm going to be at a meeting Thursday morning with that whole group, but I do not have a report from the health department yet," Carnes said.



"I know that the pipe has been fixed and they have done something to the pump station to mitigate some of the odors, but I do not know all the details."



Anyone with health concerns can contact the Livingston County Health Department at (517) 546-9858.



Any other concerns should be directed to the Drain Commission at (517) 546-0040.