Tyrone Twp Residents Sound Off On New Disorderly Conduct Ordinance

February 7, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Tyrone Township trustees approve a new ordinance, without discussion, that would penalize someone for threatening a township official, or disrupting a meeting.



"This disorderly conduct ordinance goes in conjunction with our code-of-conduct for public meetings. It was recommended by our legal counsel to have this in ordinance form. These take effect after 30 days of being voted in," said township supervisor Mike Cunningham, who earlier reminded attendees of a designated area in the back of the room for recording meetings.



Some residents call it the latest attempt to silence critics of township officials.



"It says right there on the screen that failure to comply with what you Mr. Cunningham called a 'ceremonial resolution,' is now functional by some particular penalty, law breaking, things like that," argued one resident. "That's what you guys just voted for. I hope you know that."



"Why is it so dangerous that we need the sheriff here?" asked another woman. "I want to know why I should be worried about the danger in this room. So, tell me why he's here. This is not right."



Tryone Township officials did not respond to the accusations during the meeting.



Read the ordinance or watch Tuesday's meeting at the links below.