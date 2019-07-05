Tyrone Twp. Officials Seek To Fill Board Vacancy

An elected official in Tyrone Township has resigned.



Trustee Allen Pool’s last day on the township Board of Trustees was Wednesday, July 3rd. In a letter dated June 26th, Pool said he was relocating to the Battle Creek area after accepting a new position at Eaton Incorporated which starts in mid-July. Pool said it was an honor to serve the citizens of Tyrone Township and he'll miss working with all the “great people on both the Township Board as well as the Planning Commission.” Pool, who was elected in 2016, said he had “no doubt that the township will continue to be a great place to live” and he knew it was “in good hands.”



The vacancy left by the resignation will be filled by appointment. Any resident interested in becoming a trustee is asked to fill out the application, which can be found below, and forward it to Supervisor Mike Cunningham by 5pm on Thursday, July 25th. You’ll find those details through the link, also below. The position will also serve as ex-officio on the Planning Commission. (JK)