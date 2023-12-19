Tyrone Twp Considers Selling Sewer REUs

December 19, 2023

Tyrone Township Board of Trustees is meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the idea of possibly selling what’s called sewer REUs at a discounted price if possible.



“Residential Equivalent Unit. It’s based on gallons of flow per day. We were increasing it $50 a year. For example, Hartland and us, we share the same sewer system. They’re $9,000 an REU. Ours are $14,500,” says township Supervisor Mike Cunningham.



Tyrone Township is also looking at replacing the electrical system inside the Historic Town House.



“It was moved over to a new location by a Historical Society and their fundraising efforts. The electrical is shot and needs to be replace,” Cunningham added.



Trustees meet at 7p Tuesday.