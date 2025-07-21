Tyrone Twp Business Owners File Complaint Alleging "Body Shaming" by Planning Commission Member

July 21, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Tyrone Township business owner Becky Milarch and her husband have filed a complaint against a Planning Commission officer over what they call disparaging messages about herself and other business owners.



Milarch aired her concerns during a township workshop meeting last week, linked below, where she distributed pictures of messages visible on an open laptop during a public meeting.



"One of those comments was directed at me, and it read 'Oh my God, Becky's ass is so huge,' He went on to say that another resident, ‘Jim,’ needed to 'drink bleach' and that Janette (Ropeta) is 'nauseating.' This is targeted harassment," claimed Milarch.



"This is bigger than just a few crude comments. This speaks of character, or lack thereof."



Milarch did not identify the planning commission member during the meeting.



Emails seeking comment from the township supervisor and attorney so far have gone unanswered.



Milarch and her husband own Bear Naked Wood, a custom furniture business, along with a photography venue on their property. The couple spoke to WHMI News over the weekend.



"We, as a small business owner, have to go in front of this man and ask for business decisions to be made. I have no respect for that man," she said.



Mike Milarch cited their successful business, and the couple's relationship with Trustee Chris Ropeta and wife Jannette, as possible reasons for the targeted attacks.



"The issues we have are with the abuse of authority with township officials, the public attacks, the demeaning of residents, and we're not going to stand for it," he said.



The Tyrone Township Board earlier this year removed Ropeta from the Planning Commission after he and two others were censured for generating a letter suggesting it was an official document approved by trustees, charging certain Planning Commission members with "non-feasance" and scheduling a hearing date before the Board to answer the charges.



A Livingston County Judge denied Ropeta’s request to intervene. He continues to appeal his removal from the Planning Commission.