Tyrone Twp Board Votes to Remove Censured Trustee Ropeta from Planning Commission

April 16, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



As expected, the Tyrone Township Board on Tuesday voted 4-3 to remove censured Trustee Chris Ropeta from its Planning Commission.



A majority of the township board earlier this year determined Ropeta, Supervisor Greg Carnes and Trustee Dean Haase generated a letter suggesting it was an official Tyrone Township document approved by trustees, charging certain Planning Commission members with "non-feasance" and scheduling a hearing date before the Board to answer the charges.



Ropeta read a prepared statement during Tuesday's nearly four-hour meeting.



"After reviewing these allegations carefully, I firmly believe that I did not engage in any misconduct that would justify removing me from the Planning Commission," he said.



"The evidence shows my actions were motivated by genuine desire to improve township governance."



Ropeta challenged his censure in court, by asking a Livingston County judge to enact "superintending control." However, Judge Susan Longworth denied his request, citing state law that only allows for that after a removal is made.



Ropeta's loudest defender, his wife Janette, exchanged words with trustees following their vote to remove her husband from the Planning Commission.



"I know my husband. He will always continue to serve this township in ways that don't require your permission. He will continue to expose the truth, and so will I. Because real leadership doesn't stop because a group of 'progressive liberals' tell you to shut up," she said, prompting laughter from the audience.