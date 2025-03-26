Tyrone Twp Board Sets April 15 Public Hearing

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



As expected, the Tyrone Township Board on Tuesday moved forward with scheduling a public hearing to possibly remove censured Trustee Chris Ropeta from its Planning Commission.



The move comes after a Livingston County judge last week denied Ropeta's request to intervene through what's called "superintending control," citing state law only allows that after a removal is made.



Trustees first voted Tuesday night to hire outside attorney John Gillooly to represent the township during the April 15 public hearing.



"Chris, I would like to keep you on the planning commission, but I have to do what's right for the township," Supervisor Greg Carnes said as he voted to move forward with a hearing.



Ropeta, fellow Trustee Dean Haase and Supervisor Carnes were all censured earlier this year for drafting a letter in December accusing some planning commission members of "nonfeasance."



During public comments, Ropeta's wife Janette, cited that same letter for boosting attendance and production at recent Planning Commission meetings.



Others voiced their frustrations over the ongoing dispute among elected officials.



"You've wasted our time. Wasted our money. I'm just livid about that. Maybe livid enough to start a recall petition you Mr. Ropeta," said one resident.



"You're letting everybody down," said another. "You just can't blame everybody else because you want to go your own way. That's not how it works."



Supporters of Ropeta argued the township's resolution to censure him and possibly remove him from the Planning Commission is too vague.



