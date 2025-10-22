Tyrone Twp Board Leaves Site Plan in Place for Furniture Business

October 22, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A custom furniture business in Tyrone Township will continue operating at the owner's private residence after no action was taken Tuesday night on a consideration to revoke Bear Naked Woods' previously approved site plan.



"How many times have we invited people over to our property to inspect what we have done? Why hasn't anybody from the board come to our property to see what we're doing, and how bad of a place we have?" owner Michael Milarch asked trustees.



"We don't have a campground. We shut down a 'dog park' as soon as it was brought to our attention. It was a fenced area for our customers. We have customers that bring their dogs. We're pet friendly."



Some trustees had taken issue with the number of money-making ventures attempted by Milarch and his wife Rebecca.



"I'm a little puzzled about the extra things that came, that weren't even mentioned in the use statement. I understand you have a very entrepreneurial spirit. I get that. But on this side of the table we have to adhere to our ordinances and guidelines of the special use permit. If there's ever a question in the future about an idea you have, please ask, and let's figure it out," said Trustee Sara Dollman-Jersey.



However, Supervisor Greg Carnes acknowledge during the meeting that he met with the Milarchs and said everything they were doing was okay, instructing them not to promote their ventures on social media.



"To me, as a business owner, that would confuse me a lot," said Trustee Herman Ferguson. "I'm sitting here listening to this, and he said it was okay. That's the problem I have. It's getting more confusing here."



"I come in to vote on this and I'm supposed to know what's going on, and I didn't know that. He said he told you it was okay."



Tuesday's public discussion lasted about four hours with the Tyrone Township Board finally choosing to take no action.



