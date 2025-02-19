Tyrone Twp Board Charges Trustee with Malfeasance, Misfeasance

February 19, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



More fallout from censures levied earlier this year against the Tyrone Township supervisor and a pair of trustees. The Board of Trustees on Tuesday, again charged fellow Trustee Chris Ropeta. This time for malfeasance and misfeasance in his ex officio capacity on the Planning Commission

A majority of the Board agreed Ropeta, worked with Supervisor Greg Carnes and Trustee Dean Haase to generate a document bearing text that directly suggests it was an official Tyrone Township document approved by trustees, charging certain Planning Commissioner members with “non-feasance” and scheduling a hearing date before the Board to answer the charges.



A question came up Tuesday as to whether Ropeta could be censured twice for the same actions.



“You can act as a PC member and as a Board of Trustees member at the same time,” answered Charles Widmaier, legal counsel to the township.



A public hearing on the latest charges against Ropeta is planned in the coming weeks.



In the meantime, an attorney representing Ropeta, Haase and Carnes has written Board, demanding trustees withdraw the censure resolutions adopted in January, calling them “inappropriate.”



A video of Tuesday's meeting and agenda packet is linked below.