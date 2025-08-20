Tyrone Twp Board Adjourns Amid Shouting Match About Conduct

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Tuesday's meeting of the Tyrone Township board was quickly adjourned when Becky Milarch, co-owner of Bear Naked Wood, questioned how trustees could re-appoint a member of the planning commission she accuses of "body shaming" in a text message thread that was posted to social media in July.



“At the July 15 meeting, Kevin Ross body shamed me, agreeing my ass was big,” Milarch shouted during the board’s second public comment period. “And also, that another resident needs to drink bleach.”



“That’s harassment. That’s bullying. And that’s a threat,” Milarch continued as Supervisor Greg Carnes pounded the gavel and attempted to cut her off. “No one should feel unsafe or demeaned at a public meeting, last of all by an appointed official.”



As WHMI News previously reported, Milarch and her husband have expressed growing frustration with the lack of response by Tyrone Township officials to their accusations.



Efforts seeking comment from Ross, Carnes and the township’s attorney have gone unanswered.



Tuesday’s dialogue escalated into shouts and jeers from other members of the audience and trustees.



Video of the meeting, linked below, shows a Livingston County Sheriff’s deputy stepping in before trustees voted to adjourn the nearly 90-minute meeting.