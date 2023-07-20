Tyrone Township Pioneer Day Saturday

July 20, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Tyrone Township’s 2nd annual Pioneer Day will take place this weekend.



The event is hosted by the Tyrone Township Historical Society at the Tyrone Township Hall at 8420 Runyan Lake Road.



The event features food trucks, three live bands, activities for kids, historic demonstrations, artisan vendors, antique car rides, bake sale, a car and tractor show, raffles, and more.



All parking is at the ZF Safety parking lot on Old US-23, just North of Center Road. Free shuttle buses will be provided and running throughout the day. There will be no parking available at the Township Hall.



Historical Society President Sara Dollman-Jersey said “Pioneer Day is about sharing past times in a fun and relevant way for all ages. We are making new memories while enjoying craftsmanship, demonstrations, experiences, and lore from times past. Last year, we welcomed over 500 guests, and we look forward to growth this year! It’s a wonderful, free event for Tyrone Township and surrounding communities.”



Pioneer Day will run from 10am to 4pm this Saturday.



Food and other items are available for purchase, but there is no admission fee to Pioneer Day.