Tyrone Twp. Open House To Showcase New Town Hall

January 11, 2020

An upcoming open house event will show off Tyrone Township’s new town hall.



At about 10,000 square-feet the building, located at 8420 Runyan Lake Road, is about double the size of the former town hall building on Center Road. The township purchased the complex from the Baptist Convention of Michigan for $1(m) million cash. The new location was built in 2003 and has plenty of space on the property to be used or expanded on as the township sees fit.



The old town hall was built over 52 years ago. Township Supervisor Mike Cunningham previously told WHMI the original plan was to remodel that building, but they heard from residents that they didn’t want the township to put any more money into it. In November, the township’s Board of Trustees approved putting the old building, zoned residential, up for sale themselves for $365,000. December 31st was the deadline for those interested in submitting an offer and officials will soon be reviewing the proposals.



To celebrate the new space with the community, the township will be holding an open house event on Tuesday, January 21st, from 9am to 7pm. Snacks and refreshments will be provided. (DK)