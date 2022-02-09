Tyrone Township Clerk Stepping Down

February 9, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Tyrone Township Clerk Marcie Husted is stepping down and says it has been an honor to serve the community for the past six years.



Husted was appointed to the position in March of 2016. She presented her letter of resignation in late January. At a recent Board of Trustees meeting, a resolution was approved to accept the resignation.



Supervisor Mike Cunningham said Husted has done a fantastic job and they hate to see people go. He said she helped streamline some of the election and budget processes before thanking Husted for her service and wished her well in the future.



Husted provided the following statement to WHMI:



“I would like Tyrone Township residents to know that it has been an honor to serve them for the last 6 years. I have met so many wonderful people over this period of time and have made some lasting friendships. I know that not everyone agrees with some of the tough decisions the township board has had to make but I always try to do what is in the best interest of our residents. I think that sometimes people forget that we are also residents of the township and that the decisions we make as a board, affect us as well.



I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to serve and truly hope that I have made a positive difference. I have recently been faced with some life changing events and feel now is the time to reevaluate my priorities. I look forward to spending more time with my family and traveling with my husband. I will also become more involved with the Historical Society and work with them in their efforts to relocate the historic town house. I would like to thank all of the residents for their support and kindness shown to me while serving them as their clerk”.





Husted’s last day will be March 15th.



The clerk position has been advertised and posted on the Tyrone Township website. The township board will appoint someone to fill the vacancy but Husted said whoever is selected would need to run in the August 2nd Primary and November 8th General Election.