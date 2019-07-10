Tyrone Twp. Planning Commission Setting Sight Line Standards

July 10, 2019

Tyrone Township officials are looking into ways for letting people build on waterfront property while still preserving current homeowner’s views of the lakes.



Members of the Tyrone Township Planning Commission gathered Tuesday night and continued a discussion on setting some standards for sight lines on the township’s lakes. Chairman Mark Meisel and Commissioners Dave Wardin and Kurt Shulze discussed ideas on setbacks and angles as they hope to create a more black and white definition of what will be allowed for new home builders and those looking to expand existing structures. Wardin collected sample ordinances from Lake Angelus and Waterford Township to present as examples for what similar communities have done. Meisel noted that many of the lakes in Tyrone Township are uniquely contoured, with coves and peninsulas, making things a little trickier. He added that mapping things out in 2D is easier, but when you get into the third dimension, you start dealing with topography, heights of buildings, and “air rights.”



Commissioners recognized the negative impact that a new home blocking another’s sight lines can have on the existing home’s property value. He questioned a need to explore “what’s fair for whom?” conceding at the same time that there’s no right answer. Some written standards can at least give an opening look at what new or altered sight lines would be good or bad, though again, commissioners noted that those definitions in a non-technical sense are subjective. For situations where a sight line would be negatively affected, the property owners always have the option of the Zoning Board of Appeals.



The Planning Commission will continue to work out these details at a future meeting.