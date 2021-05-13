New Housing Development Proposed In Tyrone Township

May 13, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A developer presented an ambitious concept plan for a new housing subdivision in Tyrone Township.



Representatives of applicant David McLane of Fenton were before the Tyrone Township Planning Commission for a conceptual review of the proposed Lake Urban Crossing planned unit development. The 100-unit housing plan would be located on property that is roughly 150-acres in size, with road frontage on Runyon Lake Road and White Lake Road.



Tyrone Township Planning Consultant Zach Michels said this plan is very early and very conceptual, still. With lots of wetlands and a creek running through it, Michels said that would present a challenge to any development. He added, “(but) if it was easy, it’d have houses on it already. It’s not an easy site.”



Roughly 74 acres of the property is available for development in 2 phases. Phase 1 would see 44 homes on the east side, with phase 2 bringing the remaining houses as the market dictates. That phase would see construction on a peninsula jutting into a lake. One issue with the concept plan is that it does not currently meet the open space requirements. To get to where they were, while still being short, the applicant marked shoreline along the lakefront property and peninsula as open space. This caused planning commissioners to advise not doing that as it could cause all sorts of issues with property owners. Michels also recommended putting wetlands in common space versus having them as part of individual lots. Additionally, 74 sewer REUs are available, meaning they would need to purchase an additional 26.



The planning commission asked representatives to return with a sewer and open space plan, along with plans for road funding and maintenance, and a parallel plan that matches the township’s future land use plan.



During public comment, two residents spoke, concerned about traffic and the effects this might have on the natural area.



The representatives were hopeful towards bringing the planning commission the updated plans as requested to an upcoming meeting.