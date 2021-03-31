Tyrone Passes Emergency Resolution To Continue Online Meetings

March 31, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Tyrone Township has passed a resolution allowing them to continue to meet and do business virtually.



With Michigan’s state of emergency expiring Wednesday, any governing body wishing to continue to meet online needs to do so under a local declaration. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Trustees, Tyrone Township officials unanimously passed one. Supervisor Mike Cunningham said this is not meant to “freak anybody out” and is meant to allow them to continue meeting online.



An umbrella declaration from the Livingston County Board of Commissioners was passed last week but then rescinded during a meeting Monday night.



Cunningham said they considered holding meetings outside so everyone can participate, but it is ultimately too troublesome to do so. Trustee David Walker said he prefers to meet in-person, but that it doesn’t make sense at this time. Cunningham echoed the sentiment of wanting to be back in person throughout the evening. He said there are a lot of opinions on the matter, but he believes for safety and for people participating and having their voice heard, this is the best course of action.



The resolution passed is set to run through May 31st. The township board can revoke it at any time, like if the state health department lifts indoor capacity limits, or can extend it if needed.



Trustees also passed rules for conducting online meetings with 2-way communication between the board and public. Following that, there was approval to spend $3,900 of Public Education Grant money on equipment for electronic meetings. That money will purchase items including a video capture device, audio extractors, wireless transmitters, and a television. Because it is PEG grant money, it won’t come out of the township’s budget.