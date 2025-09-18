Tyrone Township Meeting Cancelled Due To Security Concerns

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Tuesday night’s meeting of the Tyrone Township Board was cancelled due to safety and security concerns.



A public hearing was on the agenda “to consider the revocation of the site plan approved May 16, 2023, for Michael and Rebecca Milarch in light of concerns regarding compliance with conditions of approval of the Special Land Use Permit and approved site plan”. They own Bear Naked Wood off Center Road, a custom woodworking business.



The only listed business item on the agenda was consideration to revoke the site plan, based on allegations regarding compliance of conditions.



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy confirmed for WHMI that some information was received about a potential shooting or violence at the meeting. He said it was likely unfounded but they didn’t have time to vet the information, so they recommended canceling the meeting out of “an abundance of caution”.



The couple has been at odds with the board and meetings have been very contentious with regular shouting matches.



Becky Milarch previously questioned how trustees could re-appoint a member of the planning commission she accused of "body shaming" in a text message thread that was posted to social media in July. She has further alleged harassment and bullying by the board. As WHMI News previously reported, Milarch and her husband have expressed growing frustration with the lack of response by Tyrone Township officials to their accusations.



A link to the board packet with more information is provided.