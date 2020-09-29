Tyrone Man Sentenced On Child Sex Abuse Charge

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Sentencing has been handed down on child sex abuse charges against a Livingston County man.



39-year-old Jeremy J. Studt of Tyrone Township was charged earlier this year with several felony counts after he was arrested in July of 2019 by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, or GHOST, in an operation that targeted human trafficking. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said all of the arrests involved undercover officers going on specific websites posing as children between the ages of 13 and 15.



Studt was originally charged with child sexually abusive activity, a 20-year felony, as well as an additional 20-year felony of using a computer to commit a crime against a child, and accosting a child for immoral purposes, a 4-year felony. He entered a guilty plea last month to the child sexually abusive activity count in exchange for the other two charges being dismissed.



On Monday he was sentenced to serve 5 years of probation and ordered to register as a Tier 2 sex offender for 25 years.