Tyrone Man Heads To Trial On Child Sex Assault Charges

July 15, 2021

A Tyrone Township man has been bound over for trial on more than a dozen child sex abuse charges, related to incidents authorities say some of which date back more than ten years.



41-year-old Shaun Matthew Voight was charged in May with 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. On Tuesday, 53rd District Court Judge Daniel Bain determined there was enough evidence to send the case to circuit court for trial.



According to testimony from a Michigan State Police Detective, Voight assaulted a child under the age of 16 on multiple occasions between 2010 and 2020. Voight remains in the Livingston County Jail under a one million dollar bond.





If convicted on the charges, Voight faces up to life in prison.