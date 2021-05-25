Tyrone Man Charged In Child Sex Assaults

May 25, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Tyrone Township man is due back in court next month on more than a dozen child sex charges, related to incidents authorities say some of which date back more than ten years.



41-year-old Shaun Matthew Voight was charged earlier this month with 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. According to testimony from a Michigan State Police Detective, Voight assaulted a child under the age of 16 on multiple occasions between 2010 and 2020.



At his arraignment, Livingston County Magistrate Jerry Sherwood set a $1 million bond for Voight, who remains in the Livingston County Jail. A probable cause conference had been scheduled for today but was adjourned at his defense lawyer’s request until June 8th in front of 53rd District Court Judge Daniel Bain.



If convicted on the charges, Voight faces up to life in prison.