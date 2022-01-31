Silent Auction To Benefit Historic Tyrone Town Hall Relocation

January 31, 2022

A silent auction is being held to help move a 19th century historical structure in Tyrone Township.



The Historic Town House in Tyrone Township was built in 1887 and was later moved to its current location, which is the site of the former township office building. The township sold the property a couple years ago, but has an agreement with the owner that allows them to maintain the building and relocate it if desired.



The Board of Trustees recently passed a resolution to maintain ownership of the building and oversee those efforts. Supervisor Mike Cunningham said that a survey revealed overwhelming support to save the building, but also a desire to not spend township funds on relocating it.



To raise funds, the Tyrone Township Historical Society is having a silent auction, running February 12th through the 26th. The official preview isn’t officially until this Saturday, but several items have already been donated and are available to view. Among those are hot air balloon rides, photography packages, restaurant and golfing gift certificates, and gift baskets themed around coffee, tea, wine, potpourri, Michigan-made products and more. As more auction items are donated, the preview will be updated.



Cunningham estimated it could cost around $100,000 to move the building, but they won’t know for sure until they get close to the number and put it out for actual bid. The agreement between the township and the property owner was said to be good through this coming November, and if the situation is not resolved by then, there may have to be discussions between the parties about extending it.



A link to the auction site can be found below.