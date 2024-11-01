Farmington Hills Man Wins $5 Million Mega Millions Prize

November 1, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Farmington Hills man is the latest lucky Michigan lottery winner.



53-year-old Tyrone Fergerson won a $5 million prize playing Mega Millions. He matched the five white balls in the September 24th drawing to win a $1 million prize. Thanks to the Megaplier, his prize was multiplied to $5 million.



Fergerson bought his winning ticket at the Chill Box Convenience Store, located off 9 Mile Road in Farmington Hills.



Fergerson said “I play Mega Millions once a week and I always play this set of numbers made up of special dates. I woke up in the middle of the night, so I decided to check my ticket. I said a prayer and then looked up the winning numbers. I recognized them right away and was at a loss for words when I saw I won not $1 million, but $5 million! All I can say is winning is unbelievable and I feel humbled and grateful!”



Fergerson visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to take care of his family.