Court Hearing Postponed For Driver Charged In Deaths Of Two MDOT Workers

August 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A court hearing for the driver charged in the deaths in the deaths of two MDOT road workers from Mason has been pushed out.



25-year-old Tyler Reck of Dewitt is facing two counts of Reckless Driving Causing Death, a 15-year felony, and two counts of Moving Violation Causing Death in a Work Zone, a 15-year felony.



Investigators determined Reck was traveling at a high rate of speed on US-127 near West Holt Road on May 26th when he lost control and struck Bruce Wagner and Steve Spenle, resulting in their deaths.



A preliminary examination in 55th District Court was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but has now been moved out to September 25th.



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office earlier put out a call for anyone who witnessed the crash, the moments leading up to it, or who has additional information to contact Deputy Martin at (517) 676-8444 ext. 1957.



Photo: ChatGPT