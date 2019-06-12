Special Olympics World Games Gold Medalist Recognized in Senate Tribute

June 12, 2019

A local lawmaker presented a special Senate tribute to a Special Olympics World Games Gold Medalist today.



Republican Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township welcomed Special Olympics World Games Gold Medalist Tyler Baxter of Chelsea to the state Senate today for the special presentation. Baxter competed in bowling at the games and earned gold in the doubles competition, silver in singles competition, and bronze in the team competition. He was joined in the Senate by two other medalists who were each presented with a special Senate tribute for their accomplishments. Theis said it was an honor to present Tyler with a special tribute and to recognize him and his teammates for their outstanding performances at the Special Olympics World Games. She added that Michiganders should be proud of the hard work and dedication of these successful, world-class athletes.



The Special Olympics World Games were held in Abu Dhabi last March. (JM)