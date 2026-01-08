Two Women Seriously Injured in Head-On Crash on M-59 in Oceola Twp

January 8, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports two women were seriously injured, one critically, in a head-on crash on M-59 in Oceola Township Wednesday evening.



According to investigators, an 18-year-old male Commerce Township resident driving a 2016 Jeep Wrangler was traveling west on Highland Road. The driver passed several vehicles and crossed into oncoming traffic.



The Jeep struck a 2010 Chrysler 300 head on that had been traveling east on Highland Road.



The driver of the Chrysler was identified as a 23-year-old female from Howell, accompanied by a 24-year-old female passenger from Harrison. Both occupants of the Chrysler had to be extricated from the vehicle by Fire personnel.



Both women were transported to the U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor by Livingston County EMS. The driver of the Chrysler was in critical condition with life threatening injuries while the passenger was listed in serious condition.



The Jeep driver had minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.



Alcohol use does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash while speed maybe a contributing factor.



The roadway remained closed for three hours for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Howell Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.