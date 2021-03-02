Two Suspects Are Jailed After Separate High-Speed Pursuits

March 2, 2021

Byt Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Two high-speed chases in two days put two suspects behind bars, both facing felony charges.



The first incident occurred at about 3:20 Sunday morning when a Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near the Village of Fowlerville because it did not have a license plate. The vehicle failed to stop and fled onto westbound I-96. The pursuit was terminated at the Livingston/Ingham County line.



However, approximately a half-hour later, that same vehicle was observed near Grand River and Gregory Road in Handy Township. When a deputy attempted to stop it, the vehicle again fled, this time eastbound on Grand River and then headed northbound on Fowlerville Road, where it struck a deer north of Sharpe Road and became disabled.



The driver, identified as a 29-year-old Pinckney resident, was then taken into custody. Undersheriff Jeff Warder says while the driver had been drinking, he was not intoxicated. However, a Glock handgun was located inside the vehicle. He was lodged on charges of Fleeing and Eluding and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.



The second incident occurred Monday night at about 10:15 when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of the Lansing area on westbound I-96 near Latson Road. When it failed to stop, a pursuit began that continued onto southbound D-19. The driver reportedly lost control near David Road, ran off the roadway, and struck a fence, where she fled on foot but was eventually apprehended.



Deputies on the scene were assisted by troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post. The driver was identified as a 22-year-old Holt resident. She was lodged at the Livingston County Jail on charges of Receiving and Concealing stolen property and fleeing and eluding.