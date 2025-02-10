Two Suspects Arrested Following Pursuit in Brighton

February 10, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Two people wanted on numerous warrants led police on a chase from Brighton to Fowlerville Sunday afternoon.



According to Brighton Police, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the Brighton Mall parking lot for a traffic violation.



During the stop, the officer obtained the driver's information and returned to his patrol vehicle. At that time, the driver of the suspect vehicle suddenly fled the scene at a high rate of speed, refusing to stop.



"The pursuit proceeded westbound on Grand River Avenue toward Latson Road, where the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department deployed stop sticks. However, the suspect avoided them and continued westbound onto I-96. A second deployment of stop sticks occurred just past the Fowlerville exit, successfully disabling the suspect vehicle, which spun out into the median," according to BPD's press release.



Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody without further incident.



The driver, who had multiple outstanding warrants, was lodged in the Livingston County Jail on charges related to the pursuit. The passenger, who also had several warrants, was advised and released on their outstanding charges.



No injuries were reported to officers or suspects.



The Brighton Police Department thanked the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in bringing this incident to a safe resolution.