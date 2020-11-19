Four New COVID Deaths Reported In Livingston County

November 19, 2020

UPDATE: The story has been updated to reflect that the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services reported two additional deaths on Wednesday, increasing the total to four new deaths in Livingston County in less than a week.





By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





There have been four additional COVID-19-related deaths of Livingston County residents, bringing the total to 39.



According to details provided by the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services, there have been 38 confirmed COVID deaths and one probable death since March. According to Natasha Radke, Public Information Officer for the Livingston County Health Department, the 36th and 37th deaths were reported earlier this week; a female in the 80+ age range with underlying health conditions and a female in the 60-69 age range with underlying health conditions, respectively. The 38th and 39th deaths were reported Wednesday by MDHHS, but no details are available.



The deaths follow new restrictions issued Sunday by state health officials following a surge of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. According to the Livingston County Health Department, since just October 30th, the number of confirmed and probable cases in the county has almost doubled from 2,205 to 3,953, while hospitalizations have increased from 148 to 170. More than 1,734 have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.



Across Michigan, there have been 277,806 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 8,190 deaths.