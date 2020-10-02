Two New COVID Cases Reported In Howell High School

October 2, 2020

There are two new positive coronavirus cases reported in an area school district.



Howell Public Schools says they have been notified of two COVID-19 cases connected to Howell High School. District Spokesman Tom Gould said one case is a member of the Dive Team coaching staff who is not employed by the district in any other capacity, thus limiting his contacts to the team. The other is a ninth-grade student who is a member of the Dive Team.



Gould says that out of an abundance of caution, the Swim and Dive event that was scheduled for Thursday was postponed. At this time it is not known if the two cases are connected. Federal privacy rules prevent the release of any additional information regarding the student involved. Gould says the district will continue to work in partnership with the Livingston County Health Department to monitor the situation and will continue to follow all guidance from the Livingston County Health Department regarding it.