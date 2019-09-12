Two Men Bound Over In Sex Assault On 15-Year-Old

Two men charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Livingston County girl are heading to trial.



18-year-old Charles Seymour of Milford and 19-year-old Quinton Peters of Highland Township are charged with various counts each of first, second, third and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. They are also each charged with one count of intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. At a hearing Monday, District Court Judge Shauna Murphy found there was enough evidence to send the case to trial and bound over cases to Livingston County Circuit Court. Authorities say the charges were filed following an investigation of an incident August 7th in Livingston County when a girl said she was contacted by the defendants via Snapchat who asked if they could come over. The trio later walked to a nearby park, where the girl claims she was sexually assaulted by both Seymour and Peters. Both men remain lodged at the Livingston County Jail on a $750,000 cash/surety bond. At Monday’s hearing, Judge Murphy declined defense requests to lower their client’s bond amounts. In convicted, they could face up to life in prison.