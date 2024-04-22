Two Men and a Truck's Annual "Movers for Moms" Campaign

April 22, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Two Men and a Truck's annual "Movers for Moms" campaign is currently collecting items for the LACASA women's shelter.



Items can be dropped off at Two Men and a Truck's Howell office on Victory Drive, Livingston County Habitat for Humanity, State Bank of Brighton, Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce, Rooted Chiropractic, Shaka Cafe and Hidden Springs Church.



"Donations being accepted currently are pet food, individually wrapped snacks, juice boxes, diapers, wipes, cleaning supplies and essential care items. Toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, combs and brushes, things like that. Anything you would use personally while getting ready in the morning," says spokeswoman Charlene Bush.



"Anything that can make you feel more comfortable. Slippers are always welcome. Ladies underwear in all sizes. Bathrobes. New pajamas in different sizes."



The "Movers for Moms" campaign runs through May 7.



"We do it leading up to Mother's Day to ensure these women who are being helped in these difficult seasons are not forgotten. So LACASA has always been our shelter partner in Livingston County," Bush added.



Click the link below for more details.