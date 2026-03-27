TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Hosting Its Annual "Movers for Moms" for LACASA

March 27, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



WHMI’s Mike Scott was live down at TWO MEN AND A TRUCK in Howell Friday morning, helping collect essential items for the company's annual “Movers for Moms” campaign, benefitting the LACASA women's shelter.



They're in need of things like shampoo, deodorant, baby wipes, diapers, even journals and crafts for kids.



“They’ve got men and women at the shelter. There are children. They even have pets. So, everything we’re able to give to them, helps them just have more funds for programming,” said Charlene Bush, marketing director for TWO MEN AND A TRUCK.



LACASA CEO Bobette Schrandt added while their newly built shelter offers more space, the need is so great that they’re nearly always full.



“That’s something we’re seeing more in our shelter, is families and children. We do need diapers with the increase. We go through those pretty quickly,” she said. “We’ve more than doubled, or even tripled, our shelter residence. So, the need for products and things that people are dropping off has really greatly increased.”



Schrandt says TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has been hosting its “Movers for Moms” campaign for over decade, helping LACASA move into its new shelter, and also clients who need assistance.



Items and donations can be dropped off at TWO MEN AND A TRUCK at 840 Victory Drive in Howell through Friday, May 8. They'll be delivered on Mother's Day.



More information is linked below.