2 Major Projects in Wixom Have Combined Price of More Than $1 Million

April 10, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Wixom City Council approved two big ticket projects during their meeting Tuesday.



Gunnar Mettala Park is getting a replacement pavilion for the large pavilion, a new pavilion at the trailhead, a shade shelter and ADA improvements to the paths.



DMC Consultants Inc, of Detroit, bid $565,455.85 for the project and Brencal Construction Inc, of Warren, bid $601,881.09.



It was recommended by Hubbell, Roth & Clark Inc that the City grant the project to DMC Consultants as they had “successfully completed similar projects in the past, demonstrated compliance with contract requirements and provided quality results.”



The only additional park project, which is expected at a later date, is a fitness park. The city received a donation of $75,000 from the Wilson Foundation to complete the fitness park.



New surveillance, security and door access systems are being installed at all City buildings and parks. The current systems need “frequent maintenance and costly replacement parts,” the proposal in the meeting packet said.



Detection Systems and Engineering, of Troy, submitted a bid of $476,646 for cameras, access control and alarm systems, along with monitoring, maintenance and inspection services for three years and the option to renew for two additional years. The company supplied systems to the 36th District Court, Grosse Pointe Park, Ypsilanti and Auburn Hills.



The Wixom Public Library currently uses the camera system.



Both motions passed unanimously.