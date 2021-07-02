Two Long-Time Hartland Educators Retire

July 2, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Two longtime Hartland educators are retiring. Assistant Superintendent for Business and Operations Scott Bacon is stepping down after 35 years with the district, while Sue Pearson, Director of Special Education, is retiring after 22 years in Hartland.



According to Harland Superintendent Chuck Hughes, Bacon has been an “integral part of the journey” toward Hartland being a "premiere school of choice" school district. Hughes said he has been a leader in his willingness to understand all aspects of the school district and that what sets him apart from others has been “his desire to understand the classroom needs and how we educate children so that we can plan for the support needed.”



Bacon was instrumental in past bond programs that resulted in the construction of Creekside Elementary, Hartland Middle School at Ore Creek and Hartland High School, in addition to the current bond program’s projects that include a “state of the art robotics center, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics centers in each of our elementary schools, and a new auxiliary sports complex.”



Hughes said that as a high school principal, assistant superintendent, and now superintendent, Bacon was a mentor to him in both his work and self-growth. He added that Bacon has spent the last few years mentoring Mrs. Rachel Bois who has been promoted to replace him as the Chief Financial Officer for Hartland Schools.



Sue Pearson, meanwhile, will also be missed, according to Hughes, who said she had been “instrumental in guiding the district toward what we like to call an intervention based district.” Hughes said that Pearson ensured the Hartland district uses the “least restrictive manner” in its approach toward educating students who happen to have a disability, ensuring “all students have an opportunity to engage in the general curriculum and have the support necessary to grow and meet their individual education goals.”



Hughes said Pearson’s dedication to being an "all in and whatever it takes" type of leader while always smiling, is “infectious” and that he learned much from her caring approach to supporting students, parents, and staff. The district is currently working with the Livingston Educational Service Agency to find a replacement.



Hughes said that wish both Bacon and Pearson the best as they move into retirement and thank them for their service to the Hartland Community.