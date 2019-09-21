Two Local Students Chosen For Statewide Voting Task Force

September 21, 2019

Two local students are among those selected to work on a statewide effort to increase voting access for younger voters.



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson Thursday announced the members of her new Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force, which will meet over the next two months and make recommendations for improving voter engagement among young voters and college students. Thirty-three students were chosen from among nearly 100 applicants to represent their institution of higher education. Included among them were Peter Damerow of Fowlerville, who attends Lansing Community College, and Kimberly Kozal of Whitmore Lake, who attends Washtenaw Community College. The members represent 31 communities across Michigan and 23 community colleges, colleges and universities statewide.



Participants will advise on the unique challenges encountered by voters ages 18 to 24 and recommend a series of programmatic, administrative or policy changes to address those challenges. The task force will advise the Michigan Department of State as it works to implement the Promote the Vote constitutional amendment passed by voters last November. The task force will meet three times this fall between September and November in locations throughout the state, with final recommendations submitted to Benson in late November. In 2020, students will work with the Secretary of State’s Office as civic engagement liaisons to their respective campuses.



Task force members were selected by members of the Department of State’s Election Modernization Advisory Committee and Secretary of State staff leadership. (JK)