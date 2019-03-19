Two Livingston Men Charged With Possessing Child Pornography

March 19, 2019

Two Livingston County men are facing charges for possessing child sexually abusive materials.



23-year-old Clifford Fouts and 32-year-old Stephen Deshon were both arraigned on charges Friday following an investigation by Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post. Fouts is charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He was ordered held on a $100,000 bond. Deshon faces one count of possession of child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. His bond was set at $50,000.



State Police say they began an investigation of the two men after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They raided a home in Livingston County and found multiple internet-capable devices and evidence that contained the sexually abusive material. Both suspects then turned themselves into troopers at the Brighton Post.



If convicted, they each face up to 20 years in prison. Both men are due back in 53rd District Court for a Probable Cause Conference on March 26th. (JK)