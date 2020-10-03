Two Kids Injured In Handy Township Crash

October 3, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Distracted driving is being cited as a possible cause of a crash Friday night that sent two kids to the hospital.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched at about 9:30pm to a two vehicle personal injury crash at the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Cemetery Road in Handy Township.



A preliminary investigation indicated that a 19-year-old Howell resident was southbound on Cemetery Road in a 1999 Lincoln Town Car when he failed to stop at the stop sign. Upon entering the intersection his vehicle struck a 2007 Jeep Cherokee that was eastbound on Grand River Avenue causing it to leave the roadway and overturn. The Jeep Cherokee driver was a 40 year old female resident of Howell who had two juveniles in the vehicle at the time of the crash.



The two juveniles were transported to Mott's Children Hospital in Ann Arbor for treatment of possible serious injuries while all other occupants were treated and released at the scene by Livingston County EMS. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash at this time while distracted driving remains under investigation. All occupants appeared to be wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and one juvenile was properly restrained in an age appropriate carseat.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel with the Fowlerville Area Fire Department. The intersection remained closed for approximately three hours while Deputies with the Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau investigated.