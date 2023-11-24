Two Hospitalized Following Crash in Hartland Township

November 24, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash on Thanksgiving Day in Hartland Township.



Below is a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office regarding the incident:





On Thursday November 23rd, 2023, at approximately 3:49 p.m. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a motor vehicle versus a tree injury crash at the intersection of Fenton Road and Read Road in Hartland Township.



A preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2015 Dodge Charger was traveling east on Read Road when the vehicle failed to stop at the T-intersection. Upon leaving the roadway the vehicle was airborne for a short distance and then struck a tree.



The Dodge was being operated by a 59-year-old male Highland resident with one passenger a 25-year-old male White Lake resident.



The driver of the Dodge was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash while the passenger seat belt use remains under investigation. Both occupants of the vehicle were transported to Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc by Livingston County EMS.



The driver was in critical condition while the passenger was in serious but stable condition.



Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. The road remained closed for approximately two and a half hours for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Hartland Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS. The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.