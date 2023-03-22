Two Dead, One Injured After Domestic Dispute In Highland Twp.

March 22, 2023

April O'Neil



Two people are dead and one person is injured after a shooting Wednesday morning at a residence in Highland Township.



According to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, a man went to the Highland Township home of his in-laws, fatally shooting his father-in-law; then shot and wounded his mother-in-law and his wife before he was shot and killed by responding Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies.



The incident happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at a condominium in the 400 block of Delmar Court near South Milford Road. The gunman, identified as a 42-year-old resident of Dearborn Heights, smashed through a sliding glass door at the rear of the condominium to gain access. The wife of the gunman made a frantic call to 911 pleading for help after the gunman entered the home. Because the gunman, his wife, and the children who were present share the same surname, their names were not released.



“It’s hard for me to wrap my head around an individual who can go to the home of someone he professed to love – at least some point in his life – with the intent to kill them,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “Preliminary information leads me to believe that our deputies saved lives today and rushed towards the gunfire. I’m very proud every day of what they do, but today puts an exclamation point on it.”



Investigators said the gunman open-fired on his father-in-law, shot his mother-in-law, and then shot his wife. The father-in-law, age 69, died at the scene. The mother-in-law, age 70, and the wife, age 37, were being treated at area hospitals for wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening. The gunman was on a second-floor balcony when he was shot by deputies, who arrived within minutes of being dispatched.



Three children were in the home at the time and were not injured. Two of the children belonged to the gunman and his wife and the third was a cousin. The cousin was returned home, and the two other children are staying with other relatives.



The weapon used in the shooting, a 9 mm Springfield Hellcat pistol, was registered to the gunman’s wife. It was recovered. It was not immediately clear how many shots were fired.



The wife had moved out of their Dearborn Heights home recently and was staying with her parents.



The gunman had multiple contacts with law enforcement, including drug and felonious assault convictions. Police were also summoned to the home in Dearborn Heights on complaints of family trouble, larceny, domestic violence, and malicious destruction of property.



The Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab and investigators were processing the scene and expected to be at the home for much of today. Deputies from Highland Township, Lyon Township, and Commerce Township, as well as Milford Township Police responded to the scene.



Photo: OCSO.